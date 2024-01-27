Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

