Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,174,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

