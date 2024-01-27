Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,459 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE JWN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

