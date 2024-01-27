Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

