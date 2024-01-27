Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMTG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -256.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

