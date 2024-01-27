Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $9,591,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.