Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BERY opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.