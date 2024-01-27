Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

