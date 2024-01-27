Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $76.83 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.