Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

