Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,978 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2,335.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,968.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

