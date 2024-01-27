Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.66 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

