Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AAON by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

