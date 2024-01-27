Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

