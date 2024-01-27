Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.72 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

