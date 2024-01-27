Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

