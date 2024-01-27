Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,162 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 161.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $28.69 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

