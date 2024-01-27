Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 155,855 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $178.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,491,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.