Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

