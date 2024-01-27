Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1,655.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 654,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -256.41%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

