Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

