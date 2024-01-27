Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.49.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.81%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

