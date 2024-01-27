Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NBTB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

