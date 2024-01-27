Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $5.04 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIM

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.