Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,039 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,696.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 228,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of BOH opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

