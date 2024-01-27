Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

