Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.30 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

