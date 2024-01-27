Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $408.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

