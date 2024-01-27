Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

