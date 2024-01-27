Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,755 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

