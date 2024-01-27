Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,755 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

PB stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

