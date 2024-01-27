Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

