Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,308,000 after purchasing an additional 125,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.89. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

