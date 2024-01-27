Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $40,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after buying an additional 381,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 129.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 378,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

