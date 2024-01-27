Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

