Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,715 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 36,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.