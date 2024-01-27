Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $189.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $199.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

