Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $63.92.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

