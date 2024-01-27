Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.79%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

