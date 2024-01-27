Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGR shares. TheStreet lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

