Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

