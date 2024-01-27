Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Down 1.8%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 4,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Nocera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocera

Nocera Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nocera during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nocera during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocera in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nocera during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

