Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Down 1.8%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 4,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Nocera Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocera
Nocera Company Profile
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nocera
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.