Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 13th

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.5 %

NOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,234,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,339,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

