Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 13th

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,339,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

