Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 25,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.