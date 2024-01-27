Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 196% compared to the typical volume of 7,136 call options.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

