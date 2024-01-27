North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

Shares of North Bay Resources stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

