Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

NIDB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.35. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

