Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 11,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 746,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.