Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $302.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

